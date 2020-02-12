Arizona Zervas Drops Official Video For Breakthrough Hit “Roxanne”

The journey from streaming sensation to veritable chart hit can take months — if it happens at all. Newcomer Arizona Zervas bucked that trend last year. “Roxanne” exploded on Spotify and was lodged in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 a couple of weeks later. It all happened so fast that the 24-year-old didn’t even have time to film a video. That situation was rectified today (February 12) by the release of a flashy visual, which proves once and for all that Roxanne is the worst girlfriend of all time.

Roxanne is so useless, in fact, that she keeps on getting Arizona killed. Whether the Malibu princess is distracting the singer/rapper while he’s crossing a busy highway or doing everything wrong during a hold-up, the result is always the same. Which makes this the music video equivalent of Happy Death Day. It’s the kind of video that is destined to go viral and could give “Roxanne” another spurt of momentum. Arizona’s ruthlessly catchy bop has already peaked at number four, but it could go even higher.

Watch Arizona’s “Roxanne” video below.

