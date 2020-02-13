Who’s Linda Thompson? The Woman Elvis, Bruce Jenner, And David Foster Loved

Linda Thompson once said, “I’m the kind of person who lives under the radar.” As modest as that sounds, you can imagine it was tough trying to make that happen given her well-known dating history. Thompson walked red carpets often, called The King of Rock and Roll as well as The Best Athlete in the World her significant other, and that’s only part of her story. After releasing a tell-all book about her life, new information surfaced that was only rumored before. Continue reading to find out what made Thompson so exceptional.

The Young Linda

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Born to a low-income family in Memphis, Tennessee, Linda Thompson was raised with a Southern Baptist faith. The people around her noticed her beauty, and it wouldn’t take long for high-profile celebrities to do the same.

She might’ve lived a simple life, but everyone couldn’t help but see how stunning she was. She won homecoming queen in high school, but that would only be the beginning of all the crowns she would wear in her life…