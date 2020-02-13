The Best News: Sam Smith Readies Third Album ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith is feeling extra generous this week. The “Dancing With A Stranger” superstar joins the New Music Friday lineup with their new single “To Die For.” However, in the hours leading up to the release they chimed in with another surprise. What’s that? Details about their highly anticipated third album. Taking to social media, the 27-year-old spilled all the tea. For starters, the LP is also called To Die For. As for a release date, we’ll hear it in full May 1. I don’t know about you, but I’m already counting down the days.

And it sounds like the project will be their strongest outing to date. “I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” Sam wrote on Instagram. That’s lofty praise considering how strong 2017’s The Thrill Of It All was. They had more to say. “I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always.” We also got a first glimpse at the cover art, which features the blue-eyed beauty posing within a sea of hands. Check it out below.

