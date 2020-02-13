Billie Eilish Drops Her Bond Theme Song “No Time To Die”

Billie Eilish conquered the world in 2019. And she’s reaping the rewards as we move into 2020. The 18-year-old had a historic run at the Grammys, where she picked up a trophy in each of the Big Four categories. Doing so made her the first to pull off the feat since Christopher Cross, according to Billboard. She’s also the youngest artist to win Album Of The Year, besting a record previously held by Taylor Swift. And things haven’t slowed down since then. Today (February 13) she makes history again by becoming the youngest artist to sing and write a 007 theme song.

The WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO hitmaker takes the lead on “No Time To Die” off the 25th entry to the franchise. And her contribution is a predictably shadowy and ominous ballad. “Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help? Was it obvious to everybody else,” she asks over a production courtesy of FINNEAS and Stephen Lipson. “That I’d fallen for a lie. You were never on my side.” The song emerges as an early highlight in an already action-packed year. It also puts Billie in a class of elite stars the likes of Madonna, Sam Smith and Adele to work with the iconic brand.

Press play on “No Time To Die” below and let us know what you think.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!