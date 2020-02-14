Sabrina Carpenter Dreams Of Everlasting Love On “Honeymoon Fades”

Sabrina Carpenter had the most totally fetch week. The 20-year-old pop phenom kicked it off by revealing that she’d make her Broadway debut in a most fabulous way. How? By taking on the role of Cady Heron in the stage adaptation of Mean Girls. Her 14-week run begins March 10 with tickets available here. And that was just a warmup. Today (February 14) she joins the New Music Friday lineup with a Valentine’s Day gift for her fans. What did she get us? A new single called “Honeymoon Fades.”

And while the title may suggest an emo bop, the actual song is anything but. Instead, on it Sabrina wistfully dreams of a relationship that never loses its spark. “Unexpected, this thing that we fell into,” she breathily coos over an atmospheric production. “You came at a time when my heart was selective. Didn’t have to choose. My love was accepted.” She lays out her wishes on the dreamy chorus. “I hope we never change. I hope we stay the same. I hope that we can love through the pain after the honeymoon fades.”

I expect this to be a highlight on playlists for the remainder of the lover’s holiday. Hopefully it’s also a sign that Sabrina is gearing up to drop more music in the coming months. Last year’s Singular Act II housed no shortage of bops and bangers (justice for “Looking At Me”). At this point, I’d love to see what she could do with a longer tracklist. In the meantime press play on “Honeymoon Fades” below.

