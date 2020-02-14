Sam Smith Is Searching For The One On New Single “To Die For”

Sam Smith came through with a one-two punch this week. The blue-eyed beauty captured our attention yesterday by spilling some piping tea about their long-awaited third album To Die For. The project (their first since 2017’s The Thrill Of It All) drops May 1. Thankfully we don’t have to wait that long for a taste of the tracklist. Today (February 14), they came through with the title track. And it is an emotional gut punch made all the more evocative considering that we’re officially celebrating Valentine’s Day while listening.

On it, Sam dreams of finding The One. In the process, they deliver an anthem for anyone who is afraid of being forever alone. “I look for you. Every day. Every night,” the “Dancing With A Stranger” crooner longingly sings over a quiet production tethered by simple keys. The chorus hits even harder. “Solo shadow on the sidewalk. Just want somebody to die for. Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world’s crashing down. I just want somebody to die for.” I’m going to need a moment after that one.

If the rest of To Die For is this powerful, then it’s pretty clear Sam has one of the best albums of 2020 in their hands. “I poured my heart and soul into this song,” they gushed on Instagram. “So happy ‘To Die For’ is yours now and I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon.” Give the song a listen and check out the Grant Singer-directed video below.

