The Weeknd Announces 4th Album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd isn’t playing this era. The Canadian R&B/pop superstar kicked it off by topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heartless” and then dropped another stone-cold bop/future chart-topper with “Blinding Lights.” As expected, both songs feature on Abel’s fourth album. Which now has a title… but not a release date. The 29-year-old fired up his social media accounts earlier today (February 13) to share an album teaser. It finds The Weeknd driving a sports car through a tunnel, before the words After Hours appear onscreen.

It looks like the hitmaker has his mojo back. Despite delivering a couple of huge hits, Starboy didn’t have the cultural impact of Beauty Behind The Madness (it did, however, earn him a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album) and 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, was something of a non-starter. The Weeknd has remedied the situation by returning to the dark and druggy soundscape of his commercial debut. He has even reunited with super producer Max Martin, who crafted “Can’t Feel My Face.” Watch the album teaser below.

