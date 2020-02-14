A Bittersweet Bop: WENS Drops “Beauty Queen” From ‘Lemoncholy’ EP

WENS is destined to break big in 2020. After generating serious buzz with spiky, alt-pop concoctions like “Cinderella” and “Rich & Famous,” the 19-year-old takes another step towards pop stardom with “Beauty Queen.” And it turns out to be perfect counter-programming for Valentine’s Day. Instead of a mushy ballad, the newcomer gives us a bittersweet bop about a love that was painfully one-sided. “I wrote this song about having a big crush on a guy who was 10 years older than me,” she reveals.

“Every time I thought of him, I had this whole fantasy built out in my head like, ‘Imagine if we met in high school and how perfect it would have been.’ That’s where the lyric, ‘You make me want a time machine’ comes from. I was this sad 18-to-19-year-old who just wanted this guy to give me some attention. Now he’s engaged AND going to have a baby in a few months. Maybe it’s for the best he didn’t pay me any mind,” WENS adds. “Beauty Queen” will feature on the singer’s debut EP, Lemoncholy (due March 6). Watch the video below.

WENS’ Lemoncholy EP tracklist:

1. Tongue Tied

2. Beauty Queen

3. Rich & Famous

4. Cinderella

5. After the Party Ends

6. Forest Fire

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!