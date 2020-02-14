It’s Valentine’s Day, which either means you’re likely either spending the day happily coupled up or living the single life. Either way, Justin Bieber came through with a treat to sweeten your mood. What does he have for us? The 25-year-old dropped his long-awaited Changes. And it sounds like he packed some massive hits on the tracklist to his first collection since 2015’s Purpose. Or course, we’re already familiar with several numbers. That includes lead single “Yummy,” which famously underperformed by only debuting at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Talk about high expectations.

Justin closes out the 17-track LP with a remix of the lead with Summer Walker. Although it stays very close to the original, her velvety vocals add a little more dimension to the ruthlessly catchy but otherwise reductive bop. Thankfully, follow-up single “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, has more staying power thanks to its evolved production. We’re also familiar with the Quavo-assisted “Intentions.” However, that’s barely scratching the surface. “Forever,” a vibrant and surprisingly vulnerable collaboration with Post Malone and Clever, highlights Justin’s voice to full effect.

I expect that will dominate streaming services moving forward. I could say the same about duets with Lil Dicky (“Running Over”) and Travis Scott (“Second Emotion”). As it turns out, the transition from “Second Emotion” to “Get Me” signifies a sonic shift on Changes. While the front-half is bound together by electronic elements and bouncy beats, the back-half boasts a more organic sound. That especially comes across on the earnest title track and heartfelt “That’s What Love Is.” The latter is surely an homage to Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber and is very, very cute.

It’s moments like those that carry the album’s heart and best speak to Justin’s artistic evolution over the last five years. Dive into Changes below and let me know if you agree.

