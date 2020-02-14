Cameron Dallas Rolls Out “Helpless” As His Second Single

Cameron Dallas Interview The social media star talks debut single 'Why Haven't I Met You' & new music. MORE >>

Social media sensation/budding pop artist Cameron Dallas dropped his major label debut single way back in October, 2018. The song, a breezy guitar-pop anthem called “Why Haven’t I Met You,” performed admirably — racking up more than 30 million combined streams. Which makes the fact that he has taken more than a year to release the followup something of a surprise. Cameron’s belated second single joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup and “Helpless” reflects his growth as a singer and songwriter.

“I’ve fallen in love with feeling helpless, I know it’s not healthy,” the 25-year-old begins the raw and decidedly emo tune. “And I know that it’s hard, this cycle I’m in is takin’ all my energy.” Cameron comes clean about some of his bad habits on the chorus. “I’ve been drinkin’ too much, smokin’ all night,” he sings. “Messing with the wrong girls, nothing feels right.” The video, which also arrived last night, is similarly moody and introspective. Watch “Helpless” below. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another year for his next song.

