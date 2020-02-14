Lennon Stella Links With JP Saxe For “Golf On TV,” Announces Debut LP

Lennon Stella Interview The rising star talks 'BITCH,' her debut EP & upcoming debut album. MORE >>

First the really, really exciting news. Lennon Stella’s debut LP finally has a title, which means that a release date is looming on the horizon. The breakout star announced Three. Two. One. today and dropped another tantalizing gem from one of our most anticipated albums of the year. A collaboration with JP Saxe (who currently has a hit on his hands with the Julia Michaels-assisted “If The World Was Ending”), “Golf On TV” is a brazenly optimistic love song that is destined to be embraced by loved-up couples around the globe.

“Some people want to switch it up, like just one love could never be enough,” the “Kissing Other People” hitmaker coos on the romantic chorus. “Some people watch golf on TV and neither of those things make sense to me.” (She has a point with the golf lyric). Happily, JP is equally enamored. “That stability — it’s so healthy, it’s confusing me,” he sings. “I’m done with romanticizing dysfunction and compromising.” No doubt, “Golf On TV” will be one of the highlights of Lennon’s upcoming Three. Two. One: The Tour.

See all of the 20-year-old’s tour dates here and listen to “Golf On TV” below.

