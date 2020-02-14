Madison Beer Speaks Her Truth On New Single “Selfish”

Madison Beer’s Life Support is one of our most-anticipated albums of 2020 on the strength of “Good In Goodbye” alone. In case you were concerned that the (relative) newcomer couldn’t possibly maintain that quality over an entire body of work, the arrival of “Selfish” should ease your mind. Produced by regular collaborator Leroy Clampitt, the 20-year-old’s latest single is a stirring breakup ballad. “Boy, you’re such a lost cause, now your name is crossed off,” she begins the song over a minimal guitar arrangement. “How you gonna fix this? You can’t even fix yourself.”

The breakout star really speaks her truth on the chorus. “Shouldn’t love you, but I couldn’t help it,” Madison belts. “Had a feeling that you never felt it, I always knew that you were too damn selfish.” Consider this an anti-Valentine’s Day anthem. What prompted the release? “I wanted to give my fans more of a taste of what’s to come from my upcoming album Life Support, and with ‘Selfish’ being my most personal and intimate song yet it felt like Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to share it,” she explains in the press release.

Watch Madison’s stunning “Selfish” video below.

