HRVY Kicks Off 2020 With Feel-Good Anthem “Me Because Of You”

HRVY’s time is coming. The 21-year-old Brit, who has already amassed more than one billion cumulative streams, has dropped a bunch of very good songs over the past couple years including high-profile collaborations with Jonas Blue and NCT Dream. He’s now ready to take things to the next level with “Me Because Of You.” Produced by Earwulf, HRVY’s latest single is a feel-good romp with an instantly catchy chorus. “You took this open heart of mine, fixed me up and made it right,” the breakout star sings. “Lost and cold, but you love me still.”

That takes us to the chorus. “I’m only me because of you,” HRVY belts over cascading synths. “You know me better than I do.” It sounds like a hit. What inspired the song? “It came from a fan’s comment on Instagram, which is mad to say that it’s now become its own song,” the newcomer explains. “I remember sitting on a plane on the way back from Asia and thinking of a way to represent this new music and new me. I drew a really terrible sketch on my phone of the world that me and my music lives in.” Watch HRVY’s “Me Because Of You” video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!