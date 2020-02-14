Ronan Keating Teams Up With Emeli Sandé For “One Of A Kind”

Ronan Keating is celebrating his 20th year as a solo artist with the appropriately-titled Twenty Twenty (due May 1). The album will feature revamped versions of some of the Boyzone singer’s biggest hits including “Life Is A Rollercoaster” (my favorite), “Lovin’ Each Day” and “When You Say Nothing At All.” Don’t worry, there’s also new material. Take the lead single. The 42-year-old links with fellow UK superstar Emeli Sandé for a dreamy ballad about pre-wedding excitement. Which makes it essential Valentine’s Day listening.

“I’m counting down the seconds, whiskey needs to tame the nerves,” Ronan sings on the night before his Big Day. “Can’t wait to see the way they look at you, answering the questions.” Emeli then joins him for the endearingly sappy chorus. “Your love is one of a kind and I’m not alone anymore,” they belt. “Just when I thought I was lost, I saw your face and my whole life changed.” Aww. “I guess I’ve been known for those first dance songs at weddings, and this has me written all over it,” the Irish heartthrob says of the duet.

“It’s all about the night before the wedding, the day of the wedding and spending the rest of your life together.” He’s particularly excited to partner with Emeli. “I was just blown away by her vocal,” he raves. “She’s obviously got a brilliant voice, and she’s a lovely, warm person, so the personality she’s brought to the song is just incredible.” Listen to the first taste of Twenty Twenty below.

