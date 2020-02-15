Skott Drops Fiery Breakup Anthem “Kodak & Codeine”

Since relaunching as an independent artist, Skott has blessed us with a sprinkling of perfect pop songs (“Bloodhoud” and “Midas” deserve your full attention) from her long-awaited debut album. The Swedish pop star keeps her hot streak alive with “Kodak and Codeine” — a biting tune about extricating yourself from a toxic relationship. “Your mood swings,” she begins the song. “Love me now, you will change your mind before the night comes.” It turns out that Skott has contributed to the drama by not standing her ground.

“You call on me, only when on your knees,” Pauline Skött (her real name) sings on the chorus. “Kodak and codeine and I let you in ’cause of our history.” While the subject matter is pretty self-evident, the breakout artist elaborates in the press release. “You meet someone that seems to understand you in a way that no one else does, and together you create this bubble – it’s almost like you have this parallel galaxy where only the two of you exist,” she muses. “But then you realize it’s actually a one-man kingdom, and you’re not the one with the power.”

Listen to Skott’s acerbic gem below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!