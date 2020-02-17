Loud Luxury Introduces ‘Nights Like This’ EP With “Cold Feet”

Loud Luxury Interview We speak to the Canadian duo about breakout hit 'Body' & their next single. MORE >>

Canada’s Loud Luxury, comprised of college buddies Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, landed a global hit in 2018 with “Body.” The irresistible banger racked up more than 600 million streams (on Spotify alone) on its way to top 10 births in markets like the UK and Australia. The track also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and even spawned a remix featuring Pitbull and Nicky Jam. Since then, the duo has been tinkering away at their next smash and it arrived on Friday (February 14).

“Cold Feet,” the lead single to Loud Luxury’s upcoming Nights Like This EP (due March 27), is a breakup anthem with a twist. Namely, the relationship in question crashed at the final hurdle. “Wherever you are I wish you well, Sunday morning’s gonna hurt like hell,” an uncredited vocalist mourns. “Angels singing wedding bells, they’re not ringing for me.” The reason? “Cold, cold feet — they’re walking out on me.” Ouch. This is the kind of melancholy dance track that could slot into any playlist and crossover to pop radio.

Listen to Loud Luxury’s “Cold Feet” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!