MARINA Celebrates 10 Years Of Debut LP ‘The Family Jewels’
Has a decade really passed since MARINA turned the pop world upside down with The Family Jewels? I can still remember blogs buzzing about the raven-haired Brit in the wake of “Obsessions” and “Mowgli’s Road.” In fact, I even interviewed MARINA about her upcoming debut via… MySpace messenger. Okay, so 10 years sounds about right. Anyway, the “About Love” singer marked the occasion by giving The Family Jewels a little love on Instagram. “Hard to describe my feelings when I think back to that time,” she began. “It was difficult.”
“I was not prepared for the amount of criticism my music provoked from the British press at the time,” MARINA continued. “The landscape looked very different for female artists who were not coming from a manufactured girl band format. What I’ve since learned is that every album I’ve released has received criticism, but that’s what happens when you think in a different way. Not everyone is open to receiving new thoughts. People like safety. People (press) HATED Electra Heart — and now it seems to be the fan favourite.”
The enduring pop star also thanked Neon Gold for signing and supporting her, and shared a proposed album cover that didn’t make it. Check out MARINA’s nostalgic post below.
View this post on Instagram
10 year anniversary of “The Family Jewels”. Hard to describe my feelings when I think back to that time. It was difficult. I was not prepared for the amount of criticism my music provoked from the British press at the time. The landscape looked very different for female artists who were not coming from a manufactured girl band format. What I’ve since learned is that every album I’ve released has received criticism, but that’s what happens when you think in a different way. Not everyone is open to receiving new thoughts. People like safety. People (press) HATED Electra Heart – and now it seems to be the fan favourite. All I can say is that becoming an artist gave me a big gift. The opportunity to know myself and the chance to speak. Thank you! In particularly to nick Worthington for signing me – a miracle as I did not look or sound like a major label prospect when he discovered me! – and @neongoldrecords for plotting, collaborating and supporting me since day 1. PS Swipe for the album cover that almost made it. 🎨
Do you love the album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!