Harry Styles, Lizzo, Charli XCX & More Slay 2020 Brit Awards Red Carpet: 22 Pics

The who’s who of the UK music industry walked the red carpet at tonight’s (February 18) Brit Awards in London. One Direction heartthrobs Harry Styles and Niall Horan looked as dapper as ever as they posed for pics, while Ellie Goulding, Anne-Marie and Charli XCX brought a lot of glamor to the proceedings. The older guard of pop was also well represented by Spice legend Melanie C, comeback queen Louise and a reformed JLS. Other notable attendees included FKA Twigs, Frey Ridings, Paloma Faith and Tom Walker.

While the ceremony is dedicated to all things British, a smattering of international guests attended. Lizzo arguably stole the show when she walked the red carpet in a chocolate-brown gown doubling as a giant M&M’s wrapper (complete with matching purse). Billie Eilish also made a splash with a baggy, beige ensemble and Hailee Steinfeld rocked a pretty blue dress. You can click through all of the pics in our gallery up top. Who did the red carpet best?

