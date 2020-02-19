The Weeknd Drops Sprawling Title Track To New Album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd’s latest era is shaping up to be one of his most successful. The 29-year-old kicked things off by netting his fourth chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heartless.” After that, he had no problem sending follow-up single “Blinding Lights” into the Top 20 on the chart. So far it’s peaked at number 11 and could soar even higher. But Abel’s already moving on to a new song. Today (February 19), he dropped “After Hours,” and the sprawling offering is the most ambitious we’ve heard yet.

Interestingly, the title track to his upcoming fourth album is something of a departure from the Max Martin co-helmed racing synths on “Blinding Lights.” This time around he lays his voice over an ominous soundscape. And the six-minute opus is appropriately emo as The Weeknd laments a failed relationship and pleads for another chance. “Oh, baby, where are you now when I need you most? I give it all just to hold you close. Sorry that I broke your heart,” he croons. That’s not all he has for us, either.

He also revealed the release date for his new album. After Hours is expected to arrive March 20 and can be pre-ordered here. Press play on The Weeknd’s latest below and let us know if it has you excited for more to come.

Will this be a hit? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!