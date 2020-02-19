Lauren Jauregui Teams Up With Tainy & C. Tangana For “Nada”

Lauren Jauregui is due for a massive 2020. The Fifth Harmony vocalist kicked off the year by contributing “Invisible Chains” to the Birds Of Prey soundtrack and is planning to followup it up with a Spanish-language bop. The 23-year-old fired up her Instagram account to announce the imminent arrival of “Nada” — a collaboration with super-producer Tainy (Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Bad Bunny’s “Callaíta”) and Spanish rapper C. Tangana (you might remember him from Becky G’s raunchy “Booty”). It drops February 21.

“Nada” is the next step in Lauren’s journey to solo stardom since spreading her wings with the very-underrated “Expectations” in 2018. That song racked up more than 60 million cumulative streams and rebranded the 5H hitmaker as a purveyor of vibe-heavy R&B. She continued in that direction on last year’s “More Than That,” another mid-tempo number that amassed impressive streaming numbers. Latin music is having a moment right now “Nada” could be just what Lauren needs to land a long-overdue radio hit.

See Lauren's announcement below.

