Justin Bieber Drops Country Remix Of “Yummy” Featuring Florida Georgia Line

There’s a fine line between promotion and force-feeding fans content. And Justin Bieber might have crossed it with the country remix of “Yummy” featuring Florida Georgia Line. The stripped-back, twangy version follows an R&B remix, multiple dance videos and a flood of paid promotion from influencers. It wouldn’t feel quite as overwhelming if the superstar hadn’t been so upfront about desire to make “Yummy” a number one hit. He even went as far as suggesting Beliebers stream the song in their sleep.

And while the FGL remix of “Yummy” is no better or worse than the original, it doesn’t come close to recreating the magic of his previous country endeavor — Dan + Shay’s positively charming “10,000 Hours.” Not only that, but “Intentions” is shaping up to be the breakout hit from Changes. So why not focus on that single? It would actually lend itself to multiple interpretations from different artists. Anyway, all is fair in love and the streaming era. If you need a country remix of “Yummy” in your life, check it out below.

