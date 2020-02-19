Becky And The Birds Returns With New Single “Do U Miss Me”

Becky And The Birds (the moniker of Swedish alt-pop artist/producer Thea Gustafsson) made huge waves back in 2018 with “Holding On.” The newcomer, who recently signed to 4AD, now returns with another staggeringly good single called “Do U Miss Me.” In this case, the title says it all. Becky And The Birds’ latest is a stream-of-consciousness address to an ex-boyfriend. The kind that might come pouring out in a drunk text or late-night phone call. “I miss you in the summer breeze, I miss you when you’re not here with me,” she begins in helium voice.

As the song progresses, the vocal distortion lifts and our heroine lays all her cards on the table. “Baby, I still think about you ’cause I love you,” the rising star sings over hazy production. “So will you let me know how you feel about it.” Becky And The Birds isn’t content to leave it at that, however. She needs concrete answers. “I know she’s jealous, but do you miss us?” While the drowsy production owes a debt to Frank Ocean, there’s something about the construction of the song that is unmistakably Swedish and inherently her own.

Listen to “Do U Miss Me,” which is the lead single from Becky And The Birds’ upcoming debut EP, below.

