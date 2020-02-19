Future Hit: Surfaces’ Feel-Good “Sunday Best” Is Only Getting Started

Some songs connect upon release, while others take a bit longer to find an audience. The latter applies to Surfaces’ “Sunday Best.” Originally released in early 2019, the ruthlessly optimistic jam is currently making huge waves on Spotify. (Where it has been streamed more than 85 million times). Why now? A Super Bowl sync certainly helped and viral sensations don’t happen overnight. This is the kind of song that people discover and then share with their friends. For the simple fact that it puts a smile on your face.

In fact, that is the Texas duo’s mission statement. “Our music exists to spread love and positivity across the world,” Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki write on their website. “For those hurting, for those lost, we want every song to be a pathway that can lead anyone to brighter days.” They certainly achieved that with “Sunday Best.” In addition to instantly raising your serotonin levels, it’s also extremely catchy. “Feeling blessed, never stressed,” Surfaces sing on the chorus. “Got that sunshine on my Sunday best.”

Given that “Sunday Best” recently entered the top 40 most streamed songs on US Spotify and is gaining ground on iTunes, it’s only a matter of time before radio starts paying attention and this bop shoots up the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the suitably uplifting video below.

