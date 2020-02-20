Big Freedia & Kesha Take To The Clouds In Their “Chasing Rainbows” Video

Like J.Lo & Pitbull and Sonny & Cher, Big Freedia and Kesha is a combination that just works. The rule-breakers first teamed up on “Raising Hell” and now reunite on “Chasing Rainbows.” It’s the second song to arrive from the Queen of Bounce’s upcoming Louder EP (due March 13) and is every bit as anthemic as the lead single/title track. “Read the scripture, it’s revival — read the scripture, from the bible,” the New Orleans icon raps in an early verse. “Watch the system, take my idols — now I pray for, all my rivals.”

That’s when Kesha steps in for the defiant chorus. “They don’t wanna chase this rainbow,” she belts. “Na na na na.” What’s it all about? “To me, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ is a love anthem,” Big Freedia explains. “It’s about how love will always conquer fear and hate. I’ve always been about celebrating who you are — no matter what anyone tries to tell you — and this song is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles they face.” Watch the adorable video, which finds the collaborators flying around on clouds, below.

