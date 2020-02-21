Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” Will Be Released On All Streaming Platforms Tonight

UPDATE: It’s here. Press play on “Feel Me” below.

Finally! It has only taken four years, but Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” will finally be released on all streaming platforms at midnight (February 21). The fiery fuck-you anthem, which was included on the vinyl edition of Rare, has a long and storied history. Co-written with an all-star cast including Ross Golan, Jacob Kasher and Ammar Malik, the song was first performed on the Revival World Tour way back in 2016. At the time, it was bandied about as a future single from SG2 — the envisaged followup to Revival.

Thematically, the song covers similar ground to “It Ain’t Me” and “Lose You To Love Me.” In that it seems to be directed at a certain ex. “No one loved ya like I love ya — never cheat, never lie,” the pop star begins solemnly. “Never put no one above ya, I gave you space and time.” If you think that’s pointed, wait until the second verse. “She ain’t giving you enough to get you through the night, won’t be caught up in the middle of the highs and lows,” Selena coos. “Baby as long as you’re not with me, you’ll always be alone.” Ouch.

Impressively, “Feel Me” still holds up in 2020 and ranks as one of the 27-year-old’s most beloved bops. Watch Selena perform it live (below) while we wait for the studio version to arrive.

