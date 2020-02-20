Tones And I Brings “Dance Monkey” To ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Tones And I struck gold when she released “Dance Monkey” in mid-2019. The irresistible bop spent a record-breaking 24 weeks at number one in her native Australia — and then went on to top the charts in more than 30 countries. It was only a matter of time before the track took off in the US and “Dance Monkey” duly started climbing the Billboard Hot 100 late last year. This week, it reached a new peak of number five and is starting to look like a future chart-topper. Particularly now that the promo has kicked in.

Toni Watson (her real name) dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to belt out “Dance Monkey” and delivered a star-making performance. The newcomer began the song at the piano and then got the audience on their feet as she prowled the stage. There were no dancers or flashy projections — just that gravelly voice and a microphone. If you’re tempted to write her off as a one-hit wonder, listen to The Kids Are Coming. Tones’ debut EP is stacked with future hits. Most notably “Never Seen The Rain,” which is already blowing up on Spotify.

Watch “Dance Monkey” live below.

