Niall Horan unveiled the tracklist of his Heartbreak Weather LP (due March 13) this afternoon in a most innovative way. The “No Judgement” hitmaker channeled his inner weatherman — called Niall Storm, no less — in a hilarious video sending up the Weather Channel. Rocking a turtle neck and retro suit, the 26-year-old gave weather updates for cities around the world. He also wove the title of a different song into each update, all while maintaining character and his best American accent.

Unless the Irishman has a couple of surprises up his sleeve, there are no collaborations or features on Heartbreak Weather. All of the singles are included (“Nice To Meet Ya,” “Put A Little Love On Me” and “No Judgement”) as well as 11 new tracks. It’s always dangerous to read too much into song titles, but “Arms Of A Stranger,” “New Angel” and “San Fransisco” have my full attention. Niall’s debut LP, Flicker, was one of my favorite albums of 2017, so my expectations are sky-high for this.

Check out the full tracklist of Heartbreak Weather below and watch Niall’s weather-themed announcement video at the bottom of the post.

Niall’s Heartbreak Weather tracklist:

1. Heartbreak Weather

2. Black And White

3. Dear Patience

4. Bend The Rules

5. Small Talk

6. Nice To Meet Ya

7. Put A Little Love On Me

8. Arms Of A Stranger

9. Everywhere

10. Cross Your Mind

11. New Angel

12. No Judgement

13. San Francisco

14. Still

