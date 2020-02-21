It’s Here! Lauren Jauregui Joins Tainy & C. Tangana On “Nada”

We’re not even two full months into 2020 yet, but it’s already clear Lauren Jauregui has big plans in motion. The Fifth Harmony alum kicked the year off by landing on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. Her contribution – an epic anthem called “Invisible Chains” – was a clear highlight on a very strong project. And it was also apparently just a warmup. Today (February 21), she joins the New Music Friday lineup by linking up with super-producer Tainy and Spanish rapper C. Tangana on a bilingual bop called “Nada.”

Suffice to say that the trio has a slinky cut on their hands. Not only that, but the song shows off Lauren’s multi-linguistic skills on the chorus. “Can’t keep up with your vibe. ‘Cause you’re up and you’re down. ‘Round and you’re round. I cannot read your mind,” she coos. Her velvety vocals are the perfect foil to the “Booty” rapper’s flow. And I have high expectations that this could turn into a bonafide hit with a little promo. First up (hopefully) is a video. In the meantime, press play on “Nada” below and let us know what you think.

