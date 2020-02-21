Ally Brooke Hops On Afrojack’s Euphoric Banger “All Night”

Ally Brooke has delivered nothing but stone-cold bops since launching her solo career. The trend continues as she joins another New Music Friday lineup. Today (February 21) the 26-year-old links up with Afrojack for a club-ready stomper called “All Night.” And the pair has a feel-good delight on their hands. On it, the “Lips Don’t Lie” siren savors what might be a fleeting moment on the dance floor with a fling. “We’re in it together, an infinite high. And we can keep on dancing all night,” she sings.

The euphoric beats soar even higher as the chorus continues. “We don’t need forever, but now feels right. Yeah, we can keep on dancing all night.” This is bound to go off in a live setting. We’ll find out for sure once Ally kicks off her Time To Shine Tour next month. Hopefully it also serves as another sign that the diva is putting in work on her eagerly awaited debut album. Since kicking things off with the ridiculously catchy “Low Key” last year, the Fifth Harmony alum has built up anticipation. Now it’s time to see her take over.

Press play on “All Night” below and let us know what you think.

