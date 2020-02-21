These Kings! BTS Unleashes ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ & Blockbuster “ON” Video

The Kings are back! Today (February 21), BTS returns to the fold with the unveiling of their new album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. And the mega-talented septet is doing it predictably big. Clocking in at 20 songs, the LP features a couple standouts from last year’s MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA including the Halsey-assisted “Boy With Luv.” It also houses the mesmerizing lead single “Black Swan” and a track co-written with Troye Sivan, Leland and Allie X called “Louder than bombs.” After an initial listen, the hypnotizing anthem emerges as an early personal favorite.

However, there’s plenty others that demand a closer listen. For starters “ON,” which appears to be the collection’s next single, is an obvious hit. Vocals are served on the powerful cut. The hitmakers celebrated release day by dropping a video for the bop. Featuring a 12-piece marching band and 30-member crew of dancers, suffice to say it is amazing in scope. As an added bonus, BTS closes out the collection with a remix of the track featuring Sia’s also-soaring voice. She makes for a strong addition to the mix. And that’s still barely scratching the surface.

When BTS speaks, the world listens. That’s evidenced by even a passing glance at iTunes, where the album and its accompanying songs are storming the charts. That coupled with awe-inspiring pre-order numbers (in the millions according to Bighit Entertainment) all but guarantees another massive debut on the Billboard 200. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them notch their fourth chart-topper at this rate. While we wait for confirmation, check out the “ON” video and listen to the rest of MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 below. After giving it a listen let us know your favorite songs.

“ON”

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

