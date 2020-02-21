JoJo Announces Imminent Release Of New Album ‘Good To Know’

UPDATE: Here come the tour dates. Check out when and where JoJo will be going on tour and get ticket info below.

JoJo is coming! Last year the 29-year-old launched a new era with a pair of mood-setting anthems. The big-voiced diva started off with “Joanna,” a self-titled interlude of sorts that bridged the gap between now and 2016’s Mad Love. After that she linked up with CHIKA on “Sabotage,” a song that deserved so much more love and respect. And (happily) there is much more on the horizon. Today (February 21), she took to social media to spill some tea about her long-awaited fourth album. What did she have to say?

Well, for starters it’s called Good To Know. And the project is coming soon. Although JoJo didn’t have a concrete release date, she did tease plans for spring 2020. She also unveiled the shadowy cover art, which sees her posing against a burnt orange set. And based on some previous posts on Instagram, I’d say that she’ll be supporting the roll-out with a tour. Having seen the Grammy winner on her Mad Love Tour, I can promise this will be an absolute must-see. Check out her official news below while we wait for more.

