Harry Styles Readies A Video For New ‘Fine Line’ Single “Falling”

Fine Line is shaping up to be Harry Styles’ most successful era to date. The 26-year-old topped the Billboard 200 with his sophomore album. He’s also had plenty of luck on the Hot 100. Lead single “Lights Up” broke into the Top 20. Meanwhile “Adore You” peaked just outside at number 22, and buzz track “Watermelon Sugar” landed at number 54. The One Direction alum is set to have even more success with follow-up track “Falling.” Produced by Kid Harpoon, the ballad is the emotional pinnacle of the LP.

“What am I now? What if I’m someone I don’t want around? I’m falling again,” he laments on the track. And it looks like the accompanying video will be equally moving. Today (February 24) Harry took to social media to confirm the project, which drops Friday. He also shared a brief preview. In it the forlorn but well-dressed crooner is seen leaning against a wall and drenched in water. Based on this, I’m expected to be deep in my feelings at the end of the week. Check out the teaser below and let us know what you think.

