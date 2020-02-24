February has been rather kind to Selenators. Selena Gomez began the month by announcing her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics and then rolled out the vinyl edition of chart-topping LP, Rare. That contained the long-awaited “Feel Me,” which was finally uploaded to streaming services — four years after it debuted on the Revival Tour — on February 21. The pop star now ends the month by sharing a pretty, acoustic version of “Rare,” which she recorded at the Village Studios in Los Angeles.

The stripped-back performance puts the focus squarely on Selena’s (underrated) voice. She serves breathily gorgeous vocals with only a guitarist and backup singer for support. It’s clear that this kind of intimate setting is the 27-year-old’s comfort zone and she lets go of the anxiety and nerves that clearly affected her AMAs performance. At one point, Selena promised to tour Rare — albeit not in the traditional sense. Maybe a limited run of intimate venues is the way forward. Watch her in action below.

