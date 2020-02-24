In her short career, Noah Cyrus has already proved she can do it all. From club bangers to hip-hop, the 20-year-old bounces from genre to genre like a musical shapeshifter. Next on her list is country. She teams up with breakout star Jimmie Allen, who currently has a huge hit on country radio with “Make Me Want To,” for a twangy ballad. “This Is Us” is about finding The One at the Right Time. “I used to push my luck, I used to fill my cup,” Jimmie croons at the beginning of the song. “Yeah, I used to be known for the dumb things.”

Noah was similarly unlucky in love. “All I really know is love ain’t simple,” she purrs. “It finds you all alone when you’re unassembled.” Happily, they find each other on the chorus. “If only back then we’d have been together, but it was just you and that was just me,” the collaborators sing. “Before we found love, now this is us.” This romantic ditty has every chance of taking off. It’s the kind of instantly hummable, mood-lifting love song that radio loves to play. Listen to Jimmie and Noah’s future hit below.

