Beyoncé Performs “XO” & “Halo” At Kobe Bryant Memorial In Los Angeles

Beyoncé has played the Staples Center many times in her hallowed career, but no performance was quite as emotional as the one she delivered today (February 24) at Kobe Bryant’s memorial. The game-changing, Grammy-collecting icon began with “XO,” a track about living in, and appreciating, the moment. “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” Queen Bey said after singing the intro. She then asked the audience to join her: “I want you to sing it so loud that he can hear your love.”

Stripped of its pop production, the self-titled highlight took on a gospel quality as Beyoncé belted it out with a full band and choir. The Oscar-robbed “Spirit” songwriter then moved on to her signature song — the enduring, always-emotional “Halo.” Bey has honored many lost heroes with this ballad, but rarely has she customized the lyrics to the extent she did to recognize Kobe and Gigi, who passed in a tragic helicopter accident. Also, that final note will leave you gasping. Grab a tissue and watch below.

💜💛 @Beyonce pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a couple of his favorite songspic.twitter.com/VTpNGNnZ2j — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

Did you love Bey’s performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!