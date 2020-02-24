Alanis Morissette Drops “Smiling” From ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’

At the end of last year, Alanis Morissette released her first new single in five years. “Reasons I Drink” was a welcome return, but it was lacking some of the fire that characterizes most of the Canadian’s discography. That flame flickers back to life, however, on “Smiling” — the second single from the “You Outta Know” singer’s 9th LP, Such Pretty Forks In The Road (due May 1). Of course, fans will already be familiar with the song. After all, it features in the Jagged Little Pill musical.

This version of “Smiling,” which was produced by Alex Hope, is superior. For starters, it punches a little harder and soars a little higher. “This is my first wave of my white flag, this is the sound of me hitting bottom,” Alanis sings on the chorus. “This my surrender, if that’s what you call it.” But don’t get it twisted. This isn’t about giving up. “And I keep on smiling, keep on moving,” she declares. “Can’t stand still.” Listen to “Smiling” and see the full tracklist of Alanis’ new LP below. You should also check out her upcoming tour dates here.

Alanis’ Such Pretty Forks In The Road tracklist:

1. Smiling

2. Ablaze

3. Reasons I Drink

4. Diagnosis

5. Missing The Miracle

6. Losing The Plot

7. Reckoning

8. Sandbox Love

9. Her

10. Nemesis

11. Pedestal

