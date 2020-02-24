Lewis Capaldi Releases Emotional “Before You Go” Video

Lewis Capaldi Interview We speak to the Brit about his debut LP and breakout hit, 'Someone You Loved.' MORE >>

Lewis Capaldi caught lightning in a bottle with “Someone You Loved.” The bruising ballad topped the charts around the globe, racking up more than a billion streams along the way. It also earned the Scottish singer/songwriter a Grammy nomination and two BRIT awards. How do you follow up a song that big? Well, by releasing another hugely successful tearjerker. “Before You Go,” one of three new songs on the extended version of Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, recently reached number one in the UK.

The song is already climbing the Billboard Hot 100 and should become Lewis’ second mega-hit in the weeks to come. The arrival of an emotional video will only help its cause. Directed by Kyle Thrash, the visual finds a group of friends remembering a young woman (played by Sasha Lane) who committed suicide. “[This] is the both the most honest and personal song I’ve ever written,” the 23-year-old explains. “It’s about loss, regrets and the fear that we sometimes never understand what someone is going through.” Those themes are reflected in the video below.

