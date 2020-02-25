It’s Official! Lady Gaga Confirms “Stupid Love” As Comeback Single

The worst kept secret in pop is finally out! Lady Gaga will return on Friday (February 28) with a new single called “Stupid Love.” Of course, that’s not exactly surprising. A snippet of the song surfaced online way back in August, 2019 and fans have simply been waiting — a long time, as it turns out — for her to release it. So, what can we expect from Mother Monster’s comeback? Dance-pop. Produced by BURNS and BloodPop, “Stupid Love” is a throwback of sorts to a time before the pink cowboy hat.

“You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for, gotta quit this crying,” Gaga sings in a verse. “Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door.” That leads to an extended pre-chorus and the declaration: “I want your stupid love.” The leaked snippet is very encouraging, and the Oscar-winning diva has had a lot of time to tinker with the song. Which means that it could sound very, very different. (Never forget when Madonna almost entirely re-produced Rebel Heart after songs leaked). See Lady Gaga’s announcement below.

