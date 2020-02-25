BTS Performs “ON” At Grand Central Terminal For ‘The Tonight Show’

Who else is doing it like them? In short, no one. BTS is no longer a K-Pop phenomenon. The 7-member boy band is — simply put — the hottest musical act on the planet. Still need convincing? The group’s new LP Map Of The Soul: 7 became the year’s highest-selling album in less than an hour (passing one million copies sold in South Korea alone). They were just as dominant in the US. Not only did the album rocket to number one on iTunes in the blink of an eye, BTS also became the first act to occupy the entire top 20 of the singles download chart.

With that kind of success under BTS’ collective belt, it’s only fitting that American TV shows go the extra mile for them. And that’s exactly what Jimmy Fallon did on last night’s (February 24) episode of The Tonight Show. The band was given the once-in-a-career opportunity of taking over NYC’s Grand Central Terminal for a blistering performance of “ON.” And the K-Pop Gods made the most of it, a delivering mind-bending display that included multiple dance breaks, live drumming and dozens of dancers. Watch the triumphant performance below.

