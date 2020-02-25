New Single & Album! MAX Announces “Where Am I At” From ‘Colour Vision’

It’s shaping up to be a banner week for MAX fans. The NYC-based pop star revealed the cover of his sophomore LP, Colour Vision, on Monday and now follows it up by announcing a new single called “Where Am I At.” Let’s start with the album. MAX’s third offering arrives on May 22 and is expected to include the singles “Still New York” featuring Joey Badass, “Worship,” “Acid Dreams,” the Chromeo-assisted “Checklist” and breakout hit “Love Me Less,” which has amassed more than 170 million streams.

Joining that lineup will be a new song called “Where Am I At” (out Friday). MAX is dressed for a funeral — complete with a posy of black flowers — in the announcement post, so expect something emo. The 27-year-old has been chipping away at Colour Vision for more than four years, but the hard work seems to be paying off. As previously mentioned, “Love Me Less” is a veritable phenomenon, while “Checklist” is making waves at top 40 radio. 2020 is going to be a big year for MAX. Momentum is definitely on his side.

