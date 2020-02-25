Sounds Like A Banger: Mabel Teases New Single “Boyfriend”

EDIT: The post has been updated with Mabel’s “Boyfriend” video. Watch the glorious, ’90s-tinged adventure below. This song is going to be big.

After conquering the UK with a steady stream of hits leading back to 2017, Mabel broke internationally in 2019 thanks to the irresistible “Don’t Call Me Up.” That fiery bop amassed more than 500 million streams and became the 24-year-old’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed that up with a highly successful debut LP called High Expectations (it produced six top 40 hits in the UK) and went on to win Best British Female at the recent BRIT Awards in London. Which makes the arrival of new music a very big deal.

Mabel fired up her social media accounts this morning to announce “Boyfriend.” The lead single from “Mad Love” singer’s sophomore LP arrives at midnight tonight and is shaping up to be a banger. “The choreography and looks in this video making all my 90s Aaliyah dreams come true,” she captioned a clip of the visual. And where’s the lie? Mabel is serving fashion and dance moves right out of 1994 along with one of the most instant hooks I’ve heard all year. Get a taste of the breakout star’s next smash below.

