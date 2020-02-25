The Veronicas Announce Cruelty-Free, Gender Non-Binary Fragrance

The Veronicas are getting into the perfume business with a new fragrance named after their signature hit. Untouched, which is already available to pre-order (at least in Australia), reflects the pop duo’s animal and LGBTQ+ activism. They describe the scent as a “cruelty-free, gender non-binary fragrance with warm notes of Amber + Sandalwood” that has “the lightness and sweet depths of waterlily.” Not only that, but it will boost your self-esteem. “The gentle spike and sensuality will have you feeling like your own secret weapon,” the Origliasso sisters write on Instagram.

“This fragrance was inspired by our favourite meditation oils, used to recharge and empower the wearer,” they continue. “When we step on stage we feel completely free to be ourselves. We wanted this scent to embody that sense of freedom for anyone who wears it.” Sign me up for a dozen bottles! In other exciting news, The Veronicas are also gearing up to release new music. “We have been quietly finishing up our album [and] have new music announcements coming,” they tweeted. Hopefully, one of them pertains to a US tour.

