Surprise! Céline Dion Covers “Wicked Game” For Spotify

Céline Dion is sweetening the morning with a surprise. What does she have for us? A cover of Chris Isaak’s iconic hit “Wicked Game.” Today (February 26) the living legend partnered with Spotify to record a live version of her Courage anthem “Imperfections” for their Spotify Singles collection. While she was at Electric Lady Studios she also teamed up with Chris for the new interpretation of the enduring standard. And it features a predictably sublime vocal performance on both their parts.

Why did Céline sign on for the project? “Spotify is a great way to listen to songs, giving the opportunity to everyone – to the world – to hear them NOW, right now,” she explained in a press release. One more question. Why “Wicked Game”? “I chose ‘Wicked Game’ for my Spotify Singles because it’s one of my favorite songs of all time for many, many, many reasons. But also I love the black and white music video for the song, of Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach […]. I wanted to respect the original version, which I still think is perfection.”

Chris also chimed in about the experience working with Céline. “When I heard Céline singing there was a big smile on my face,” he said. “It’s just fun to hear her sing…somebody said about Fred Astaire‘s dancing ‘he makes it look so easy’… Céline makes it sound so effortless.” Give the cover a listen below.

