Selena Gomez has really upped the “Rare” promo this week. The pop star kicked things off by releasing a stripped-back, live video and just announced a new remix of the song. Yes, New Music Friday is about to be rocked by the Alexander 23 edit. Who is that exactly? I’m glad you asked. The budding pop star (real name Alexander Glantz) debuted in early 2019 with “Dirty AF1s” and immediately started generating buzz. His debut EP, I’m Sorry I Love You, arrived later that year via Interscope Records.

Oh, and the Chicago-bred singer/songwriter has another connection to Selena (apart from being on the same label). Alexander 23 contributed “Another Summer Night Without You” to the 13 Reasons Why Season 3 soundtrack. As for the “Rare” edit, it will be interesting to see if the newcomer features on the song or produced it. After all, he is known for his self-produced, bedroom-pop sound. Which could be a perfect fit for the airy, uncluttered “Rare.” See Selena and Alexander’s announcements below and pre-order the edit here.

well this is sick lol. my edit of “rare” by @selenagomez out friday 💕 pic.twitter.com/EYxv6rFUo6 — Alexander 23 (@alexander23lol) February 25, 2020

