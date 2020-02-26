Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Performs “Shallow” On ‘The Ellen Show’

If you have been anywhere near a computer in the last couple of weeks, you will have seen the viral video of Charlotte Awbery stepping out of the tube in London — Starbucks coffee in hand — and belting out an impromptu rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” when asked to finish the lyrics by a total stranger. She knocked it out of the park and was immediately embraced by Stan Twitter for both her vocals and endearing personality. Both were on full display when the Brit fulfilled her destiny by performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Charlotte began the segment by singing “Shallow” in a pink, tailored pantsuit. She initially seemed a little nervous, which is completely understandable given that it was her very first televised performance, but ultimately settled down and delivered a series of pitch-perfect runs. I wouldn’t be surprised if a label has already snapped up the breakout star. However, if they haven’t, she will be inundated with offers when this airs. Watch Charlotte take another step towards pop stardom below and keep watching for the adorable interview.

