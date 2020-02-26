Lady Gaga Serves Futuristic Warrior In “Stupid Love” Teaser Pic

Lady Gaga refuses to take her foot off our neck. Yesterday (February 25), the superstar announced that she was blessing New Music Friday with a new single called “Stupid Love” and then potentially revealed the title of LG6 in the cover art. (Fans are convinced that it is called Chromatica after spotting the word in the branding). She now shares the first promo pic for “Stupid Love” and it’s giving me futuristic warrior vibes. Mother Monster rocks pink hair, red face paint and fuchsia shoulder pads.

In other “Stupid Love” news, there are whispers that Max Martin worked his magic on the record. The original leak was only credited to BURNS and BloodPop, so maybe he did a little last-minute tinkering. Anyway, we’ll know for sure soon enough. The first taste of LG6 arrives on Friday (or Thursday late night depending on your location) and is destined to be one of 2020’s first big hits. Check out Gaga’s attention-grabbing promo pic below. She well and truly means business this era.

