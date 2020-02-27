Taylor Swift Is “The Man” In Her Self-Directed New Video

Jo Calderone, who? Lady Gaga isn’t the only pop star to have a masculine alter-ego anymore. At least not since Taylor Swift dropped her new video for “The Man.” Out today (February 27) the self-directed opus introduces us to Tyler Swift. And suffice to say that he’s a real peach. How so? Well, as the video progresses we learn that the character (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) is big on man-spreading, smoking on crowded subways and throwing temper tantrums. I’m sorry, the appropriate word is “mantrums,” I believe. He also has to do the bare minimum to get by in life.

Sounds great, huh? Aside from putting The Patriarchy on blast, the video also features appearances from the likes of rising pop star and TikTok Queen Loren Gray and Taylor’s dad. I’d say that this coupled with last week’s live version of the anthem should also send it rocketing up the Billboard Hot 100. Based off streams and sales alone, the Lover track previously peaked just outside the Top 20 on the chart. But with a more concentrated push it could easily climb higher. In my mind, this may be the superstar’s sixth song to go number one. Watch Tyler in action below and let us know what you think.

