Christina Aguilera Reveals She Recorded New Music For Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Christina Aguilera is back in Las Vegas for the latest leg of her residency The Xperience. And she marked the occasion by sharing some very exciting news onstage. What’s that? Well, it looks like the living legend is indeed involved with the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action Mulan. Xtina revealed that she recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the film. The staggering ballad featured in the animated version of the movie in 1998 and served as a breakout hit for the then rising star. But that’s not all.

It looks like the Liberation icon may have a couple more songs on the accompanying soundtrack. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly she has in store. However, she did tease more “new material” alongside the “Reflection” update. This follows her landing on the soundtrack for The Addams Family last year. Around that time she first teased the possibility of her involvement with Mulan. While we have to wait for official confirmation, I’m hoping for several soaring new anthems. We’ll find out soon. After all, the movie debuts next month.

In the meantime check out fan footage of her announcement from last night below.

Christina Aguilera confirms she recorded the new #Mulan live action soundtrack pic.twitter.com/bYD5fViWtA — ً (@BICONlC) February 27, 2020

Are you excited to hear the music? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!