BTS Drops Blockbuster Video In Support Of New Single “ON”

BTS is on top of the world right now. Literally. The K-Pop Kings are on track to dominate global charts with their new album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. Out last week, the collection features familiar numbers from last year’s MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA alongside a slew of enticing new tracks. That includes the Troye Sivan co-write “Louder than bombs” and two versions of new single “ON.” Today (February 27), the legendary septet returns with an official video for the latter. And it ups the ante from last week’s already stunning Kinetic Manifesto Film.

While that highlighted the group’s incredible performance skills, today’s release does even more. Don’t get it twisted. It also sheds light on their electrifying personalities, awe-inspiring dance abilities and tendency toward iconic costumes. However, in the process, BTS tells a deeply symbolic story that brings the song’s meaning to life. And it’s safe to say that The ARMY approves. Less than a half hour after premiering, the visual amassed a cool 4.5 million views. If things continue at this pace, it’s bound to break streaming records. It may also bring the hitmakers their strongest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100.

We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, press play on the “ON” video below.

Do you love the visual? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!