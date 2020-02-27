Doja Cat Unveils ’70s-Themed “Say So” Video, Announces Tour Dates

2020 is only two months old and Doja Cat has already made it her own. The rising rapper, who first came to fame with viral hit “Mooo!,” landed a huge hit with “Juicy” and now has an even bigger song on her hands with “Say So.” (She also had one of the hottest tracks on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack). The 24-year-old’s latest single, which is rumored to have been produced by Dr. Luke under the pseudonym Tyson Trax, has already racked up more than 150 million streams and is steadily climbing the Billboard Hot 100.

“Say So” will, no doubt, soar a lot higher with the arrival of a glamorous, ’70s-themed visual. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip is a shimmery, disco dream that serves look after flawless look. There’s even a tiger and a mirror ball, so this ticks all the boxes. If you love the song and Doja’s Hot Pink LP, make sure to catch her on tour. The breakout star announced North American tour dates earlier today and it’s destined to be a hot ticket. (Find more information here). Watch Doja’s new video and see all her tour dates below.

